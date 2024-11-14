Strong start leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. Ball State

Dayton's Zed Key dunks against Ball State on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Zed Key dunks against Ball State on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers opened the game with a 21-4 run, led by as many as 20 points in the first half and owned a 41-26 halftime lead Wednesday against Ball State at UD Arena in the third game of the season.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Enoch Cheeks and Zed Key each scored 12 points in the half for Dayton. They combined to make 9 of 13 field goals.

Key stat: Dayton outscored Ball State 22-6 in the paint.

Big run: Key dunked on Dayton’s first two possessions and scored six points in a 10-0 run to start the game. Ball State ended the run with a free throw at the 16:02 mark.

Slow start: Ball State scored its first seven points at the free-throw line. The Cardinals missed their first 12 field-goal attempts. It did not get a field goal until Dayton was called for goaltending at the 8:01 mark.

Explore» RELATED: Dayton signs two 2025 recruits

Poor outside shooting: Dayton made 1 of 10 3-pointers. Ball State made 1 of 7.

Lineup news: Isaac Jack played for the first time this season after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury. He had two points in 4 minutes, 48 seconds of action in the first half.

Jaiun Simon was also back in uniform after missing the Northwestern game with an illness.

In Other News
1
Wright State lands four recruits in early signing period
2
Dayton announces signing of two 2025 recruits
3
Wright State volleyball: Raiders look to win league crown, keep...
4
Blast from the past. Zac Taylor set to face Jim Harbaugh 32 years after...
5
Archdeacon: Back home and trying to get Wright State on right track

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.