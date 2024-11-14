Strong start leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. Ball State

Key players: Enoch Cheeks and Zed Key each scored 12 points in the half for Dayton. They combined to make 9 of 13 field goals.

Key stat: Dayton outscored Ball State 22-6 in the paint.

Big run: Key dunked on Dayton’s first two possessions and scored six points in a 10-0 run to start the game. Ball State ended the run with a free throw at the 16:02 mark.

Slow start: Ball State scored its first seven points at the free-throw line. The Cardinals missed their first 12 field-goal attempts. It did not get a field goal until Dayton was called for goaltending at the 8:01 mark.

Poor outside shooting: Dayton made 1 of 10 3-pointers. Ball State made 1 of 7.

Lineup news: Isaac Jack played for the first time this season after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury. He had two points in 4 minutes, 48 seconds of action in the first half.

Jaiun Simon was also back in uniform after missing the Northwestern game with an illness.