Strong start leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. Ball State

The Dayton Flyers opened the game with a 21-4 run, led by as many as 20 points in the first half and owned a 41-26 halftime lead Wednesday against Ball State at UD Arena in the third game of the season.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Enoch Cheeks and Zed Key each scored 12 points in the half for Dayton. They combined to make 9 of 13 field goals.
Key stat: Dayton outscored Ball State 22-6 in the paint.
Big run: Key dunked on Dayton’s first two possessions and scored six points in a 10-0 run to start the game. Ball State ended the run with a free throw at the 16:02 mark.
Slow start: Ball State scored its first seven points at the free-throw line. The Cardinals missed their first 12 field-goal attempts. It did not get a field goal until Dayton was called for goaltending at the 8:01 mark.
Poor outside shooting: Dayton made 1 of 10 3-pointers. Ball State made 1 of 7.
Lineup news: Isaac Jack played for the first time this season after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury. He had two points in 4 minutes, 48 seconds of action in the first half.
Jaiun Simon was also back in uniform after missing the Northwestern game with an illness.
