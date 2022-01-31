Super Bowl a road game for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t be going to a neutral site for their third Super Bowl appearance. The L.A. Rams won the NFC title to advance, and the pre-determined site just happens to be their own SoFi Stadium.
Cincinnati beat the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship Sunday and seemed destined for a third Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers until the Rams pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and won 20-17.
The Bengals play the Rams in Super LVI on Feb. 13 in a game that pits Zac Taylor against his mentor in Sean McVay. Taylor was on the Rams’ coaching staff when they went to the Super Bowl in 2018 and lost to the Patriots. He was hired by the Bengals right after that.
Los Angeles scored 13 points in the fourth quarter Sunday night and sealed the win against the 49ers on a third-down interception with a little more than a minute to play. Matt Gay tied the game with a 40-yard field goal with less than seven minutes left and had the game-winner, a 30-yarder, with 1:46 remaining.
The Rams finished the regular season 12-5 and won the NFC West. They are 6-8 all-time against the Bengals, including a 24-10 win in London in 2019, Taylor’s first season.
Cincinnati lost its previous two Super Bowl appearances by five points or less to the 49ers to end the 1981 and 1988 seasons.
