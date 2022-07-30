The Basketball Tournament: Photos from Red Scare vs. Best Virginia

The Red Scare won its fourth game in six days at UD Arena on Friday, beating Best Virginia 67-60 in a matchup of Dayton and West Virginia alumni teams in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament.
