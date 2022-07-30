dayton-daily-news logo
The Basketball Tournament: Photos from Red Scare vs. Best Virginia

Sports
38 minutes ago

The Red Scare won its fourth game in six days at UD Arena on Friday, beating Best Virginia 67-60 in a matchup of Dayton and West Virginia alumni teams in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

