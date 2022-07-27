The Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals begin Thursday at UD Arena

The second game will match the Dayton Region champion (Red Scare or The Money Team) against the West Virginia champion (Bucketneers or Best Virginia).

The fourth quarterfinal game will take place in Wichita, Kan., at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni), who won the Wichita Region, play the Omaha Region champion Gutter Cats.

There will be two semifinal games Saturday at 4 and 6 p.m. Current members of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The semifinal winners will get Sunday and Monday off and then play in the $1 million winner-takes-all championship game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. A special discount ticket code will be announced before the game, and there will be a Wright Patterson Air Force Base salute before the game.