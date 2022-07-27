The Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals begin Thursday at UD Arena

BreakingNews
1 hour ago
Tickets still available for all games

Fans can watch as many as six games in six days at UD Arena starting Thursday as The Basketball Tournament continues at UD Arena. Tickets are available for all games.

One quarterfinal will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Florida TNT, the Xavier Region champion, will play Americana For Autism, the Rucker Park Region champ, at UD Arena. The TBT will also hold the 33-Point Contest, a shooting contest, at 9 p.m.

All tickets cost $5 for the event, and the first 500 people get a TNT mini basketball.

On Friday, there will be two quarterfinals at 7 and 9 p.m., and the first 500 fans receive a TBT stadium cup.

Explore» MORE ON TBT: Red Scare will play older team in third round

Blue Collar U (Buffalo alums), the Syracuse Region champion, will play Heartfire, from the New Mexico Region, at 7 p.m.

The second game will match the Dayton Region champion (Red Scare or The Money Team) against the West Virginia champion (Bucketneers or Best Virginia).

The fourth quarterfinal game will take place in Wichita, Kan., at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni), who won the Wichita Region, play the Omaha Region champion Gutter Cats.

There will be two semifinal games Saturday at 4 and 6 p.m. Current members of the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The semifinal winners will get Sunday and Monday off and then play in the $1 million winner-takes-all championship game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. A special discount ticket code will be announced before the game, and there will be a Wright Patterson Air Force Base salute before the game.

