The Basketball Tournament: What to know about Red Scare’s second-round game

“I think the message at halftime was, ‘Don’t look at the score; it’s easy to do,’” coach Joey Grudoen said. “I think late in the first half, we started getting a little selfish and not sharing the ball. I just told them, ‘Just play. We’ve got to figure out our kinks, too, because it’s our first time playing together. Let’s just play the right way. We don’t want to develop bad habits.’”

Red Scare press conference: July 24

Here’s what fans need to know about the Red Scare’s second-round game:

Who: No. 2 seed Red Scare vs. No. 10 seed Category 5.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Covelli Center, Columbus.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: Justin Kinner and former Flyer Norm Grevey are calling the game on 1410 AM.

Matchup: The Dayton alums will play a team that includes six former Miami Hurricanes.

Rion Brown, a 6-foot-5 guard who scored 1,124 points in his Miami career (2010-14), led the team with 18 points Saturday in a 74-65 victory against Wolf Blood, a N.C. State alumni team.

Zach Johnson, a 6-2 guard, scored 15. He played three seasons at Florida Gulf Coast and one season at Miami, scoring 1,720 points in his college career.

Kamari Murphy, a 6-9 forward who played two seasons at Oklahoma State and averaged 6.4 points in two seasons at Miami, scored 10.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 6 seed Blue Collar U (Buffalo Bulls alumni) or No. 3 Zip Em Up (Xavier alumni) in the third round at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those teams play at 9 p.m. Sunday.