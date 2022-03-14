‘This was our moment’: Centerville boys bowling team reflects on first state title

“We set out on a journey to build an intentional culture of performing at our highest level with the ultimate goal of winning state,” Elks coach Andy Parker said. “And everyone bought into the plan.”

That plan landed Centerville back at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Friday for a third consecutive year. After finishing as runner-up in 2020 and in sixth place last year, the Centerville boys – led by co-captains Conty and Salo – had a now-or-never mentality and plenty of momentum after winning both the sectional and district titles.

“We all knew this was it, this was our moment,” Salo said. “This was our best chance for Centerville to win a state title.”

Conty set the tone early with a 706 series – finishing in third place overall – and Salo wasn’t far behind with 667. But it took a total team effort to finish the qualifying rounds in second place to Macedonia Nordonia.

The first championship round match meant facing a familiar foe and the Elks handled the Wayne Warriors with relative ease, winning 3-0. The semifinals proved more challenging as Centerville trailed Boardman 2-1 early before battling back to win 3-2.

“They held it together the whole time,” Parker said. “They never, ever panicked, even when they were down.”

The Elks remained focused.

“We were not going to settle for anything less than finishing first,” Salo said.

And that’s exactly what they did with a 3-1 win over Marion Harding in the championship match. After nine state bowling tournament appearances – a state record only matched by Fairmont – the Centerville boys finally went home with a championship.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Conty said. “It’s pretty mind blowing.”

The win was more than a first for the school, it was a finale for Parker who is leaving his head coaching position to spend more time with his favorite bowler – his 13-year-old son Drew. After 15 years of high school coaching – with stints at Butler, Fairmont and Centerville – Parker is celebrating this milestone – intentionally.

* Girls tournament: The first time was the charm for the Hamilton girls as the Big Blue bowlers clinched the girls D-I title in their first trip to the state tournament. The senior-strong squad – with six seniors on the state roster – beat Jonathan Alder 3-2 in the championship match. Troy placed third after falling to Jonathan Alder in the semifinals.

While Wayne did not make the championship round cut, the Warriors’ Abigail Monte and Laila Lambert finished in the top 13 individually, earning All-Ohio honorable mentions.

All-Ohio Bowling Teams – area bowlers

Division I

Boys

First team: Anthony Conty, Centerville, 706

Second team: Brendan Salo, Centerville, 667; Bruce Massingill, Troy, 663

Girls

Second team: Kylie Fisher, Wilmington, 598

Honorable mention: Abigail Monte, Wayne, 580; Laila Lambert, Wayne, 575

Division II

Boys

First team: Peyton Leeson, Mechanicsburg, 684; Nathan Snook, Coldwater, 662

Second team: Ayden Tudor, Graham, 629; Jack Wolf, Mechanicsburg, 622

Honorable mention: Carter Bertke, Coldwater; 609; Tyler Dowty, Graham, 600

Girls

Second team: Jasmine Schulze, Coldwater, 582; Gracie Astry, Graham, 574

Honorable mention: Charli Hawk, Mechanicsburg, 554