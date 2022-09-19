Start time set for Dayton’s game vs. Wyoming in Chicago

The Dayton Flyers will play Wyoming at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CST) on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago. That was one of four game times announced Monday for the Legends of Basketball Showcase.
In the afternoon session, Northern Iowa will play Towson at 1 p.m. (noon CST) and Tulane will play George Mason at 3:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. CST).
In the evening session, after the Dayton-Wyoming game, North Carolina State will play Vanderbilt at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. CST).
Television information will be announced at a later date.
Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the United Center box office. Fans can purchase tickets a day earlier by registering for direct email alerts and other event details on the event’s website: www.LegendsofBasketball.com/Showcase. Tickets cost $29 per session.
The game against Wyoming will be the 12th of 13 non-conference games for Dayton. Flyer fans who get to Chicago early could watch former Dayton star Obi Toppin play with the New York Knicks on Dec. 16 against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
