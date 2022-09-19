BreakingNews
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Start time set for Dayton’s game vs. Wyoming in Chicago

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton Flyers hold summer practice at Cronin Center on Aug. 1, 2022

Sports
By
32 minutes ago
Tickets go on sale this week

The Dayton Flyers will play Wyoming at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CST) on Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago. That was one of four game times announced Monday for the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

In the afternoon session, Northern Iowa will play Towson at 1 p.m. (noon CST) and Tulane will play George Mason at 3:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. CST).

In the evening session, after the Dayton-Wyoming game, North Carolina State will play Vanderbilt at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. CST).

Explore» FOOTBALL: Dayton's scoring streak reaches 500 games

Television information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the United Center box office. Fans can purchase tickets a day earlier by registering for direct email alerts and other event details on the event’s website: www.LegendsofBasketball.com/Showcase. Tickets cost $29 per session.

The game against Wyoming will be the 12th of 13 non-conference games for Dayton. Flyer fans who get to Chicago early could watch former Dayton star Obi Toppin play with the New York Knicks on Dec. 16 against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

In Other News
1
Ohio State’s Stroud honored by Big Ten
2
Centerville football team gets national attention for special helmets
3
Former Tippecanoe standout wins Air Force Marathon
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Conference play coming, ready or not
5
Social media reaction to Bengals’ loss to Cowboys

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top