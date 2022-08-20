Tipp outlasts Bellbrook in season opener

Liette, who started at slot receiver on junior varsity a season ago, also picked up a 12-yard gain on third-and-10 with under two minutes to play that iced the win.

“It was hard to get in reps on varsity last year, we had a huge senior class,” Liette said. “I was fine with that. But I knew this year was my time to shine. I put in the work in the offseason and I was ready to show up.”

The Red Devils first touchdown was a 26-yard second quarter pass from senior Liam Poronsky to senior Stanley Clyne. Poronsky was one of the few Tipp starters back, while Clyne, a basketball standout, had not played football since freshman year.

Bellbrook staked a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior Luke Benetis to senior Tanner Killen that capped the game’s opening drive.

The Eagles were able to convert 8-of-11 third downs in the first half, but had three double-digit play drives end in punts and a turn-over-on-downs.

Benetis exited the game in the third quarter with cramps.

Bellbrook took a 10-7 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Riley Ferrin with 7:04 left in the fourth.

Tipp, which had been held to 44 yards on its previous four possessions, began its game-winning scoring drive at its own 15.

Bellbrook’s last possession ended when back-up sophomore quarterback Gavin McConnell was tackled oneyard shy of a first down on fourth-and-4.

The Eagles outgained the Red Devils 281-222. Neither team had a turnover.

Bellbrook (0-1) is at Miamisburg next Friday, while Tipp (1-0) travels to Sidney.

“Games that come down to the wire are rough,” Poronksy said. “But we showed how tough we are as a team down the stretch. We pounded the ball and made the right plays consistently.”