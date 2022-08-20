Tipp outlasts Bellbrook in season opener

VANDALIA – The goal of all athletic programs is to establish the routine of reloading, not rebuilding. Bellbrook and Tippecanoe are two schools finding that form in football.
Meeting for the third time in 12 months, there was plenty of unfamiliarity Friday between the Eagles and Red Devils in the season opener. Bellbrook graduated 10 players that earned All-Southwestern Buckeye League honors off last year’s regional finalist that beat Tipp 38-7 in the quarterfinals. The Red Devils lost 13 All-Miami Valley League selections.
Next man up.
Capitalizing on a 35-yard touchdown run by senior Evan Liette with 4:29 to play, Tipp outlasted Bellbrook 14-10 in a game played at Vandalia-Butler’s Memorial Stadium due to ongoing renovations at Tipp’s City Park Stadium.
The Eagles beat the Red Devils 24-14 in last year’s opener.
Liette, who started at slot receiver on junior varsity a season ago, also picked up a 12-yard gain on third-and-10 with under two minutes to play that iced the win.
“It was hard to get in reps on varsity last year, we had a huge senior class,” Liette said. “I was fine with that. But I knew this year was my time to shine. I put in the work in the offseason and I was ready to show up.”
The Red Devils first touchdown was a 26-yard second quarter pass from senior Liam Poronsky to senior Stanley Clyne. Poronsky was one of the few Tipp starters back, while Clyne, a basketball standout, had not played football since freshman year.
Bellbrook staked a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior Luke Benetis to senior Tanner Killen that capped the game’s opening drive.
The Eagles were able to convert 8-of-11 third downs in the first half, but had three double-digit play drives end in punts and a turn-over-on-downs.
Benetis exited the game in the third quarter with cramps.
Bellbrook took a 10-7 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Riley Ferrin with 7:04 left in the fourth.
Tipp, which had been held to 44 yards on its previous four possessions, began its game-winning scoring drive at its own 15.
Bellbrook’s last possession ended when back-up sophomore quarterback Gavin McConnell was tackled oneyard shy of a first down on fourth-and-4.
The Eagles outgained the Red Devils 281-222. Neither team had a turnover.
Bellbrook (0-1) is at Miamisburg next Friday, while Tipp (1-0) travels to Sidney.
“Games that come down to the wire are rough,” Poronksy said. “But we showed how tough we are as a team down the stretch. We pounded the ball and made the right plays consistently.”
