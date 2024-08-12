Top-100 recruits in 2025 class schedule visits to Dayton

Abaev was the third 2025 recruit to receive a scholarship offer from Dayton. UD made the offer in March 2023.

Abaev ranks 44th in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 36 in the ESPN 100, No. 37 in the On3.com rankings and No. 46 on Rivals.com.

Another high-ranked recruit Dayton is pursuing is Zymicah Wilkins, a 6-8 forward from the Christ School in Arden, N.C. He received an offer from Dayton in July.

Wilkins narrowed his choices to Dayton, North Carolina State, Georgetown, South Carolina, Clemons, Villanova and Georgia last week, according to Jamie Shaw, of On3.com. He will visit Dayton on Sept. 20, according to the HS Top Recruits account on X (Twitter).

Wilkins ranks 86th in the 2025 class, according to On3.com. He’s No. 80 in the 247Sports.com rankings and No. 121 on Rivals.com.

In other 2025 recruiting news, Dayton has made two more offers in recent weeks:

• Tyler Kropp, a 6-9 forward from Olentangy Liberty in Powell, north of Columbus, announced July 30 he received an offer from Dayton. Penn, George Washington and the College of Charleston are among the other schools that have made offers to Kropp this summer. He’s No. 137 in the On3.com rankings.

• Treyvon Maddox, a 6-6 guard from Lincolnton, N.C., and the Combine Academy, announced July 27 he received a Dayton offer. Georgia Tech, Illinois, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are among the other schools that have offered Maddox a scholarship this summer. He’s No. 82 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Dayton has yet to receive a commitment from a member of the 2025 class but will have at least five scholarships open with Nate Santos, Posh Alexander, Zed Key, Enoch Cheeks and Brady Uhl entering their final seasons of eligibility this season. UD coaches have filled seven scholarships with transfers and four with freshmen over the last two seasons.

Shon Abaev is your 2024 Elite24 MVP🥶🧊 #UANext



-



22 points

7 rebounds

10 assists



WHAT. A. NIGHT‼️ pic.twitter.com/rkGLgJlrRp — Boys UAA (@UANextBHoops) August 11, 2024