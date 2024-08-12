Top-100 recruits in 2025 class schedule visits to Dayton

Shon Abaev, Mikey Wilkins among top prospects Dayton is recruiting

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
Aug 12, 2024
X

The Dayton Flyers coaching staff continues to aim high in the recruiting rankings. According to reports, two of the top prospects in the class of 2025 will visit the University of Dayton campus in the weeks ahead.

Shon Abaev, a 6-foot-7 forward from Calvary Christian Academy and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will visit Dayton on Aug. 23-24, according to Travis Branham, of 247Sports.com. He also plans to visit Syracuse, Southern California, Auburn, Cincinnati and Maryland after Dayton, Branham reported.

Abaev was the third 2025 recruit to receive a scholarship offer from Dayton. UD made the offer in March 2023.

Abaev ranks 44th in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 36 in the ESPN 100, No. 37 in the On3.com rankings and No. 46 on Rivals.com.

Another high-ranked recruit Dayton is pursuing is Zymicah Wilkins, a 6-8 forward from the Christ School in Arden, N.C. He received an offer from Dayton in July.

Wilkins narrowed his choices to Dayton, North Carolina State, Georgetown, South Carolina, Clemons, Villanova and Georgia last week, according to Jamie Shaw, of On3.com. He will visit Dayton on Sept. 20, according to the HS Top Recruits account on X (Twitter).

Wilkins ranks 86th in the 2025 class, according to On3.com. He’s No. 80 in the 247Sports.com rankings and No. 121 on Rivals.com.

Explore» RELATED: Who is Dayton recruiting in 2025 class?

In other 2025 recruiting news, Dayton has made two more offers in recent weeks:

• Tyler Kropp, a 6-9 forward from Olentangy Liberty in Powell, north of Columbus, announced July 30 he received an offer from Dayton. Penn, George Washington and the College of Charleston are among the other schools that have made offers to Kropp this summer. He’s No. 137 in the On3.com rankings.

• Treyvon Maddox, a 6-6 guard from Lincolnton, N.C., and the Combine Academy, announced July 27 he received a Dayton offer. Georgia Tech, Illinois, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are among the other schools that have offered Maddox a scholarship this summer. He’s No. 82 in the Rivals.com rankings.

Dayton has yet to receive a commitment from a member of the 2025 class but will have at least five scholarships open with Nate Santos, Posh Alexander, Zed Key, Enoch Cheeks and Brady Uhl entering their final seasons of eligibility this season. UD coaches have filled seven scholarships with transfers and four with freshmen over the last two seasons.

In Other News
1
Chase absent from Bengals training camp practice for 1st time
2
McCoy: Greene, Reds shut down Cardinals
3
Dragons stymied by TinCaps
4
Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. arrested on domestic violence charge
5
College Basketball: Wright State gets verbal commitment from Alter...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top