Dayton offers scholarship to top-100 recruit in 2025 class

Wilkins also announced an offer from the Miami Hurricanes on Monday. He has received offers from Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

Wilkins is the fifth 2025 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton this summer. UD will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season with Nate Santos, Posh Alexander, Zed Key, Enoch Cheeks and Brady Uhl entering their final seasons of eligibility this season.

Here’s the list of other players in the 2025 class who have received offers from Dayton and have not yet committed to a school:

• Kiyan Anthony, 6-3 guard from Glen Head, N.Y., and Long Island Lutheran High School and the son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony, received an offer in May 2023.

• Damon Friery, a 6-10 forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius, received an offer in June 2023.

• Antione West, a 6-3 guard from Whitmer High School in Toledo, received an offer in June 2023.

• Kingston Land, a 6-7 forward from Moeller High School in Cincinnati, received an offer in June 2023.

• Jerry Easter II, 6-foot-5 point guard at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., received an offer in September 2023.

• Isaiah Campbell-Finch, a 5-11 point guard from Tampa Catholic (Fla.), received an offer in March 2024.

• Shon Abaev, a 6-8 forward from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Calvary Christian High School, received an offer in May 2024.

• Danny Carbuccia, a 6-foot point guard Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in January 2024.

• Kingston Tosi, a 6-foot-7 forward from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz., received an offer in June 2024.

• Jaron McKie, a 6-2 guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, received an offer in June 2024.

• Jalen Reece, a 5-10 point guard from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., received an offer in June 2024.

• Kruz McClure, a 6-foot-5 guard from Westerville South, received an offer in July 2024.