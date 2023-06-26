Top Reds prospect will play in Futures Game

Noelvi Marte, the top Cincinnati Reds prospect in the minor leagues after the promotion to the big leagues of Elly De La Cruz earlier this month, will represent the organization in the All-Star Futures Game.

Marte, 21, is hitting .278 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. He has appeared in 30 games at shortstop and 17 at third base. He was named the Southern League Player of the Month for May when he .343 with seven home runs.

The Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Last year, two prospects who are now with the Reds were selected to play in the Futures Game: De La Cruz and starting pitcher Andrew Abbott. Nick Lodolo represented the Reds in 2021. Hunter Greene pitched in the game in 2018.

The Reds acquired Marte at the trade deadline along with infielder Edwin Arroyo and pitchers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore in exchange for right-hander Luis Castillo. Marte hit .293 in 30 games with the Single-A Dayton Dragons last season.

Before the season, MLB.com ranked De La Cruz first, Marte second and 19-year-old shortstop prospect Edwin Arroyo, who’s now with the Dragons, third on a list of the top 30 prospects in the organization.