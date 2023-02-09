Toppin still with Knicks as NBA trade deadline passes

The Knicks are 30-26 and rank seventh in the Eastern Conference. Although Toppin is a fan favorite in New York City, his hometown, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has not given Toppin consistent playing time throughout his three years in the NBA. Toppin ranks 11th on the roster in minutes this season

“Innately, he’s much more comfortable playing offense. Because that’s what his strength is,” Thibodeau said in September. “I think defensively, I think he can get there. The NBA game is a lot different than the college game. So you’ve got to not only learn how the game’s different, you’ve got to learn the personnel, you’ve got to learn the schemes so that it becomes instinctive to you. But I see where you’re going with that, and it’s something he should strive for. I think he’s gotten better and he’s still not where he probably should be, or could be.”

In other NBA news:

• Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies. A sixth-year guard, Kennard is averaging 7.8 points in 35 games.

The three-team deal involving Kennard also included these moves: the Clippers received Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets plus three second-round picks; and he Rockets received John Wall from the Clippers, but he will be waived.

Kennard started his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons in 2017-18 and spent three seasons with them. The Pistons traded him to the Clippers in December 2020.