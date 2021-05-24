Track and Field: Record-setting Alter foursome headed to D-II regional

The foursome combined for 146 tackles and three interceptions last season.

“For the past two years we’ve been playing football together,” Hicks said. “It’s all unity and brotherhood. We joke around at practice but when it’s time to be serious, we’re serious. We make sure we get the job done. We hate to lose.”

The top four finishers in each event advanced to next week’s regional championships. The D-I meet, held at Wayne High School, starts Wednesday with preliminary track events and select field event finals. The top eight in each event advance to the finals on Friday. The D-II meet at Piqua High School runs Thursday and Saturday. The D-III meet at Troy High School runs Wednesday and Friday.

“We’re working hard together and just having that mindset to be the best team in the state,” Kirenga said. “I’m proud of us and the work we’ve put in. … Keep grinding and after that see what happens.”

Chaminade Julienne junior Jadyn Haywood won the 100 dash in a D-II district record 12.05 at Piqua. Greg Billing/Contributed

In other district highlights:

* Carroll senior Kevin Agnew set a D-I district record at Bellbrook, winning the 3,200 run in 9:05.05. That topped the previous best of 9:12.50 by Springboro’s Chad Balyo in 2006.

Bellbrook senior Takumi Ford finished second in what would have been a district record 9:09.56. It was a school record.

* Miamisburg’s 3,200 boys relay team of Innocent Ntwali, Graham Gilkison, Aaron Schwieterman and Seth Elking won the 3,200 relay in a D-I district record 7:55.42 at Bellbrook. The previous record was 7:57.00 set in 1992.

* Oakwood’s 3,200 relay team of Bella Butler, Hannah Moulton, Emma Almoney and Grace Hartman set a D-II district record at Piqua in 9:10.95. Alter held the previous mark with 9:25.98 in 2011.

The mark was just off Alter’s state record 9:10.22 in 2011.

* Versailles junior Taran Tyo’s throw of 168-7 won the discus at the D-II Piqua meet. Oakwood’s Andy Irwin held the previous best of 162-10 since 1998.

* Chaminade Julienne junior Jadyn Haywood won the 100 dash in a D-II district record 12.05 at Piqua. Sahara Ballard of Stivers held the previous record of 12.10 in 2001.

* Oakwood junior Grace Hartman won the 3,200 run at Piqua in a D-II district record 10:30.23. Oakwood’s Mary Kate Vaughn held the mark since 2013 with 10:42.27.

* Newton senior Dawson Hildebrand’s 173-2 in the discus set a D-III district record at Piqua. West Liberty-Salem’s Nate Bratka held the mark since 2009 with 167-9.

His 56.5½ in the shot was also a record, topping the 55-8¾ by Botkins Josh Miller in 2017.

* Lehman Catholic junior Kiersten Franklin ran a 12.14 to win the 100 dash in a D-III district record at Piqua. Lehman’s Gretchen Walter previously held the mark of 12.35 in 2009.

* Anna freshman London Reiss set a D-III district record at Piqua in the 300 hurdles in 45.12. National Trail’s Jennifer McWhinney held the record since 2007 with 45.09.