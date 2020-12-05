Triumphant return: No. 4 Ohio State dominates Michigan State after one-week hiatus

Ohio State returned to the field in a big way Saturday.
Quarterback Justin Fields rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes ripped Michigan State 52-12 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich,
Fields finished with 104 yards rushing and was 17 of 24 for 199 yards through the air.
Running back Trey Sermon added 112 yards rushing, including a 64-yard TD run, as the Buckeyes rolled up 322 yards on the ground.
Chris Olave had 10 receptions for 139 yards and a score, Garrett Wilson caught a TD pass from Fields and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett caught his own deflection for an interception and score for the Buckeyes (5-0). Backup QB C.J. Stroud added a 48-yard TD run.
Ohio State did not play last weekend at Illinois because of rising COVID-19 cases within the program. It returned to practice on Tuesday and announced Friday it would be able to play Michigan State. The Buckeyes were without 23 players on Saturday.
Michigan State fell to 2-4.