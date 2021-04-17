Trotwood-Madison grad loses world title bid

Chris Pearson’s bid to become a world champion was knocked off course Saturday when IBO super middleweight champion Carlos Gongora stopped him in the eighth round of their scheduled 12-round title fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Pearson, his right eye severely swollen from punishment sustained earlier in the fight, was caught by a left hand from the champion with 57 seconds left in the eighth.
He dropped to his knee, then beat referee Frank Gentle’s count, but melted to his knee again and the fight was stopped at 2:17 of the round.
With the loss, Pearson, a 2009 Trotwood Madison High graduate, falls to 17-3. It was the second time he has been knocked out as a pro.
Gongora, who was making the first defense of his 168-pound title, controlled most of the fight. His record is now 20-0.