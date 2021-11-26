Turnovers hurt Dayton in first half against Kansas

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The fourth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks scored 13 points off eight turnovers by the Dayton Flyers to take a 45-35 halftime lead Friday in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational at HP Fieldhouse.
Kansas committed only one turnover. That’s why it took 10 more shots than Dayton in the half.
The Jayhawks made 17 of 33 field goals (51.5 percent), while Dayton made 11 of 23 (47.8). Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Dayton made 11 of 19 (57.9 percent), while Kansas made 7 of 13 (53.8 percent).
Ochai Agbaji, the nation’s leading scorer with 24.3 points per game, led all scorers with 13 points in the half. Christian Braun scored 10.
Toumani Camara, DaRon Holmes II and Koby Brea all scored eight points for Dayton.
This is the fourth meeting between Dayton and Kansas and first since the Maui Invitational championship game in 2019.
Dayton advanced to the semifinals with a 76-60 victory Thursday against the Miami Hurricanes.
About the Author