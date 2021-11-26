Turnovers hurt Dayton in first half against Kansas

Kansas committed only one turnover. That’s why it took 10 more shots than Dayton in the half.

The Jayhawks made 17 of 33 field goals (51.5 percent), while Dayton made 11 of 23 (47.8). Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Dayton made 11 of 19 (57.9 percent), while Kansas made 7 of 13 (53.8 percent).