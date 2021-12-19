Turnovers hurt Dayton in first loss to Ole Miss

Ole Miss took control early with a 15-4 run to start the game. Dayton rallied to cut the deficit to 23-20 with 3:39 to play only to give up a 11-4 run in the last 3:23.

Dayton committed 12 turnovers — just under its single-game average of 12.4 — in the first half. Toumani Camara, who led Dayton with six turnovers in the previous game, a 62-57 victory against Virginia Tech, had four of them.

In the second half, Ole Miss extended its lead to 13 points in the opening minute. Dayton cut the deficit to five points six times in the first 10 minutes. It faced a 52-47 deficit after a 3-point play by Malachi Smith at the 10:22 mark. Ole Miss then outscored Dayton 9-2 over the next three minutes with Daeshun Ruffin scoring the last seven points in that stretch. Ruffin led Ole Miss with 19 points and made 9 of 12 free throws.

Dayton got no closer than seven points in the final minutes after falling behind by as many as 15 points.

The Flyers finished with 19 turnovers, one off their season high. Camara, who had 15 points and nine rebounds, had eight of them.

Malachi Smith led Dayton with 16 points and recorded a career-high 11 assists, four more than his previous best. DaRon Holmes II had 14 points.

Dayton struggled from long range, making 4 of 18 3-pointers. It made 6 of 22 in its loss to SMU.