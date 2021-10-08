Turpin leads Northridge past Troy Christian

Northridge (6-2, 5-0) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on Riley Holmes’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Kelly. Turpin had the next three scores on runs of 47, 19 and 62 yards.

Troy Christian (4-4, 2-3) led 14-12 midway through the third quarter on touchdown runs of 14 and 5 yards by Landon Rich, who rushed for over 100 yards.