Turpin leads Northridge past Troy Christian

Northridge running back Kavonte Turpin is stopped after a gain by Troy Christian's Gavin Biore during the first half of Thursday night's game at Northridge. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Northridge running back Kavonte Turpin is stopped after a gain by Troy Christian's Gavin Biore during the first half of Thursday night's game at Northridge. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
41 minutes ago

Kavonte Turpin rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night to lead Northridge to a 28-14 Three Rivers Conference victory over Troy Christian.

Northridge (6-2, 5-0) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on Riley Holmes’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Kelly. Turpin had the next three scores on runs of 47, 19 and 62 yards.

Troy Christian (4-4, 2-3) led 14-12 midway through the third quarter on touchdown runs of 14 and 5 yards by Landon Rich, who rushed for over 100 yards.

