Two Bengals opt out of 2020 season

Nose tackle Josh Tupou has informed the team he plans to opt out of the 2020 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and the Bengals announced Friday morning offensive tackle Isaiah Prince has been added to the reserve/opt-out list. The Bengals have not made a roster move official yet on Tupou.

The NFL Players’ Association and NFL owners came to an agreement last week on a plan paving the way for teams to return to the field with various safety protocols and a gradual progression into training camp practices. The agreement included a voluntary opt-out, which applies to any player as long as he informs his team by Aug. 3. Players who opt-out under this category will receive a $150,000 advance against their 2020 base salary, and their contract will freeze.