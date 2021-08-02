Two Dayton football players named preseason All-Americans

Safety Brandon Easterling and running back Jake Chisholm, both UD captains, were two of 120 FCS All-Americans named to the Stats Perform teams. They were both third-team selections and the only players from the Pioneer Football League honored.

The last time Dayton played a season in 2019, Easterling led FCS schools in solo tackles per game (7.5) and turnovers acquired (six interceptions and three fumbles). The Fairborn High School graduate was named an All-American by HERO Sports, the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press and STATS FCS.