Two of top prospects in Reds system dealing with injuries

Two of the top 10 prospects in the Cincinnati Reds organization will start the 2023 season on the injured list.
Elly De La Cruz has a hamstring strain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a back injury, according to reports by MLB.com and the Cincinnati Enquirer. Both could return in April.
De La Cruz, a 21-year-old shortstop/third baseman, is the top-ranked Reds prospect, according to MLB.com. Encarnacion-Strand, a 23-year-old third baseman, ranks seventh in the farm system.
Encarnacion-Strand led all Reds hitters in the spring, hitting .577 (15 for 26) with four home runs and 13 RBIs.
De La Cruz hit .200 (5 for 25) with one home run in 12 Cactus League appearances for the Reds. He was optioned to the Bats on March 15.
The Bats open the season March 31, one day after Opening Day in Cincinnati.
About the Author