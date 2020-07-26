Two Reds late scratches from lineup Sunday

Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the first two games, was scratched 71 minutes later and then placed on the injured list. Senzel was scratched about an hour before the 1:10 p.m. start against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.

Reds manager David Bell spoke to reporters after the announcement about Moustakas but before he was placed on the injured list and before Senzel was scratched. He said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday.