Two Reds late scratches from lineup Sunday

The first lineup the Cincinnati Reds announced at 9 a.m. Sunday included Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel
Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the first two games, was scratched 71 minutes later and then placed on the injured list. Senzel was scratched about an hour before the 1:10 p.m. start against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.
Reds manager David Bell spoke to reporters after the announcement about Moustakas but before he was placed on the injured list and before Senzel was scratched. He said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday.
The Reds called up catcher Tyler Stephenson from the player pool to take the place of Moustakas. Josh VanMeter moved from designated hitter to second base in the lineup, while Travis Jankowski replaced Senzel in center field.
On Saturday, before the second game of the season, the Reds put infielder Matt Davidson on the 10-day injured list and announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Reds lost 6-4.