UD baseball earns first top-10 win since 1996

Redshirt sophomore Alejandro Cazorla, who opened the rally in the eighth with a single, came to bat again with runners at first and second and two outs. He doubled to drive in two runs. Cazorla also homered in the fifth.

Senior Nick Wissman, a Chaminade Julienne graduate, pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to get the victory.

Dayton improved to 3-1. It opened the season last weekend by taking two out of three games from Lindenwood University at Woerner Field in Dayton.

The Flyers finished 26-34 last season and were 0-7 against top-25 teams with three losses to No. 3 Tennessee, three losses to No. 9 Louisville and one loss to No. 10 Kentucky.

The Flyers last beat a ranked opponent on April 21, 2007, upsetting No. 23 Charlotte 7-1 in Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte was 49-12 that season. Dayton finished 21-33.

On March 13, 1996, Dayton beat No. 1 LSU 7-6 in at Baton Rouge, La. The Flyers were 25-29 that season, while LSU finished 52-15 and won the national championship.

Vanderbilt (2-2) won two out of three games against Florida Atlantic in its opening series before playing Dayton. Vanderbilt has played in the last NCAA 17 tournaments and won the College World Series in 2014 and 2019. That’s the longest active streak in the country. It finished 42-20 last season.

This was the first matchup between Vanderbilt and Dayton since 2019 when the Commodores won three games by a combined margin of 18-4.