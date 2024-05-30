UD fans can meet new Flyers at event in June

BreakingNews
Fans of the Dayton Flyers can meet select members of the 2024-25 men’s basketball roster, including returning and newcomers, for the first time at an event June 17 in Springboro.

Dayton 6th, the name, image and license collective supporting UD athletes, announced the private meet-and-greet event Thursday. It will take place at the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and players arrive at 6:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available: $75 for adults; and $25 for children.

The price includes: autographs from all players in attendance (bring one item); Warped Wing Signature Buffet; Two Fly Light Drink Tickets (adult admission Only); Warped Wing Sodas; Dayton 6th and Warped Wing raffle prizes, give-a-ways, and more.

Dayton’s roster includes 12 scholarship players after the commitment of Hamad Mousa, of Qatar, on Wednesday. Earlier this spring, UD added three transfers: Posh Alexander (Butler); Zed Key (Ohio State); and Jacob Conner (Marshall).

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

