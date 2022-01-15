UD recruit impresses at Flyin’ to the Hoop

“It feels like home,” Sharavjamts said. “Every time I come to Dayton it feels like home. It feels like Mongolia – I play like I was in Mongolia.”

Sharavjamts and ISA play again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Shaker Heights High School.

His time at Legacy and those trips to see the Flyers made him a UD fan.

“Since my freshman year it was one of my goals to get an offer from Dayton,” Sharavjamts said. “They have a great DI program. It was one of my dream schools. The way they play basketball, it feels like they can bring you to the next level.”

The next level for Sharavjamts is the Atlantic 10. While he will obviously be working on his skills, he knows that getting his body ready for Division I is important. The ISA roster lists him at 166 pounds.

“Next level is more physical, so I want to get bigger first,” he said. “I want to be faster. I want to jump higher. I want to work on my body.”

Sharavjamts, who played at Flyin’ To The Hoop in 2020 for Prolific Prep of California, expects to visit his home in Mongolia this summer. He wants to play for the national team in the Asia Cup.