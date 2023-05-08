UD to host NIL event for area businesses on May 23

“We have seen organizations experience a real return on their investment when they strategically compensate for use of the name, image and likeness of specific student-athletes or small group of them,” Sullivan said in a press release. “Whether it is in advertisements, promotions for products and services or personal appearances, organizations that have found value in NIL are both advancing the Dayton Flyers in a competitive environment and driving a return to their organizations, a win-win for all involved. It also serves a learning and career preparation opportunity for our students.”

According to a UD press release, “To prepare for lunch and manage availability, pre-registration is respectfully requested. To register, please send an email to FlyerTickets@udayton.edu with the name of the business or organization, and the number attending. If possible, please limit the number of attendees from a single organization to four. Registration is open now and will close on May 18 or until capacity is reached.”