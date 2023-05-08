UD to host NIL event for area businesses on May 23

The University of Dayton announced Monday it will hold a Business of NIL Community Summit at noon on May 23.
UD invited area businesses and organizations to attend the free event event, which will be held at the Boesch Lounge at UD Arena. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
The summit will also serve as a NIL educational seminar. College athletes have been able to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness since the summer of 2021.
Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II entered a paid partnership with Lee’s Famous Recipe in January 2022. Guard Malachi Smith signed an endorsement deal with Hunny Bee’s Crispy Fried that February, and soccer player Alicia Donley got a similar deal in September 2022. Those are just a few of the NIL deals involving Dayton athletes.
UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan will speak at the event. Dayton Flyers men’s and women’s basketball players and representatives of Dayton 6th, the NIL collective formed to help UD athletes, will be present.
“We have seen organizations experience a real return on their investment when they strategically compensate for use of the name, image and likeness of specific student-athletes or small group of them,” Sullivan said in a press release. “Whether it is in advertisements, promotions for products and services or personal appearances, organizations that have found value in NIL are both advancing the Dayton Flyers in a competitive environment and driving a return to their organizations, a win-win for all involved. It also serves a learning and career preparation opportunity for our students.”
According to a UD press release, “To prepare for lunch and manage availability, pre-registration is respectfully requested. To register, please send an email to FlyerTickets@udayton.edu with the name of the business or organization, and the number attending. If possible, please limit the number of attendees from a single organization to four. Registration is open now and will close on May 18 or until capacity is reached.”
About the Author