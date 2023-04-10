Dayton 6th, a NIL collective, now a component in recruiting for Flyers

Dayton 6th has the challenge of asking fans to continue believing in the program after a disappointing season as many struggle at the same time to deal with the changing nature of college sports, namely the roster turnover that has resulted in 1,373 players, or almost four for every Division I program, entering the transfer portal.

“We’re seeing NIL come into the college basketball world at the same time as immediate eligibility for transfers,” Farrell said, “along with the football conference Power 5 shifts in conference realignment. All of these once-in-a-generation college athletics movements are happening at once.”

Dayton has added three players to its 2023 recruiting class since the end of the season: Merrimack College transfer Javon Bennett, a 5-foot-11 point guard who announced his commitment to Dayton on Sunday; Robert Morris transfer Enoch Cheeks, a 6-3 junior guard from Providence, R.I., who committed to Dayton on March 30; and Vasilije Erceg, a 6-foot-10 forward from Novi Sad, Serbia, who committed to Dayton on March 24.

With four scholarships still open, assuming Camara doesn’t return, Dayton coaches still have to work to do in shaping the 2023-24 roster. Any potential recruit will learn about Dayton 6th, even though the coaches and the university are not involved with the organization.

Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan encouraged fans to support Dayton 6th in an email to season-ticket holders in November.

“Third-party NIL crowdfunding opportunities are growing dramatically, often referred to as ‘collectives’ to provide compensation to players separate from their institution,” Sullivan wrote. “Fan bases from Notre Dame to Ohio State to Gonzaga have announced such fan clubs. Per NCAA regulations, schools have no formal control over these third-party entities or their finances. The concept is for fans to pool together ‘collectively’ and assemble money in a common portfolio managed to the benefit of student-athletes to perform legitimate services using their name, image and likeness. It is a way for ALL fans, at every contribution level— no matter how big or small — to invest in student-athletes.”

Dayton 6th allows fans to directly contribute money to the athletes. It also connects corporations and business leaders to the athletes. For example, Ron Morton, H&R Block’s largest franchisee with 74 locations across eight states, announced the largest corporate full-team name, image and likeness opportunity for Dayton men’s basketball in January. There are also “major gifts,” what Farrell describes as “bigger checks from individuals or business owners who have a purpose in what they’re trying to achieve.”

“I would say that all of those have advanced significantly over the last six months,” Farrell said, “and at the end of the day, it’s important to acknowledge the success that we’ve had as a community around that.”

At the same time, in looking ahead, Farrell said, “All that what we’ve done and all the wins we’ve had to date are not enough for where we’re going. We need to look forward and understand that this is becoming becoming a critical component. It is equally as important of a component as facilities, as the nutrition and strength programs, as the academic programs and fan support. It’s not more important than any one of those, but it is now in the conversation alongside all the other things.”