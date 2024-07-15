UD, UC announce ticket info for December game

Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reported the date of the game, Dec. 20, in June. The time of the game and television information will be announced at a later date.

The Hoops Classic will be played at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati for the second straight year. Last year, Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 in the first matchup between the former rivals since 2010.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at HeritageBankCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app.

Seats for Dayton fans will be located in sections 108-132 in the lower bowl. UC fans will sit in sections 112-128. Sections 110 and 130 will be divided among the schools, and seats sold in the upper bowl will also be divided between the schools.

Cincinnati finished 22-15 last season in coach Wes Miller’s third season. The Bearcats have missed the last four NCAA tournaments after making the field nine straight years.

UC ranks 25th in an early preseason ranking by Gary Parrish, of CBS Sports. The Bearcats return five of their top seven scorers.

“That’s the type of roster-retention — when combined with the addition of multiple impactful transfers, most notably former five-star recruit Dillon Mitchell — that should have Cincinnati back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019,” Parrish wrote.

The game against UC will be one of at least six high-profile non-conference matchups. The schedule also includes a Nov. 9 game against Northwestern at UD Arena, three games in the Maui Invitational, where the possible opponents include Connecticut, North Carolina, Michigan State, Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State and Memphis, and a Dec. 14 game against Marquette at UD Arena.

Five non-conference games have yet to be revealed.