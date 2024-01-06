UD women notch first A-10 win of season

The Dayton Flyers’ women’s basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Loyola Chicago 69-64 and earn its first Atlantic 10 Conference win of the season Saturday at UD ARena.
The Flyers (7-8, 1-3) outscored the Ramblers (7-7, 1-2) 24-13 in the fourth quarter. Anyssa Jones gave Dayton the lead for a good on a driving layup with 47 seconds to play.
Ivy Wolf and Destiny Bohanon each scored 22 points to pace the Flyers. Teammate Arianna Smith recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Bohanon hit 6-of-6 free throws in the final 22 seconds to put the game away.
Dayton outrebounded Loyola 38-36 and knocked down eight 3-pointers — four each by Wolf and Bohanon.
The Flyers return to action Friday when they travel to Saint Louis for an 8 p.m. tip.
About the Author