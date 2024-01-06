UD women notch first A-10 win of season

Ivy Wolf and Destiny Bohanon each scored 22 points to pace the Flyers. Teammate Arianna Smith recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Bohanon hit 6-of-6 free throws in the final 22 seconds to put the game away.

Dayton outrebounded Loyola 38-36 and knocked down eight 3-pointers — four each by Wolf and Bohanon.

The Flyers return to action Friday when they travel to Saint Louis for an 8 p.m. tip.