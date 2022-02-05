Hamburger icon
UD women roll to 12th straight win

Dayton's Makira Cook drives baseline against Wright State during a game at UD Arena earlier this season. Cook scored a career-high 29 points in Saturday's win over George Mason. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

9 minutes ago

The University of Dayton women’s basketball team keeps rolling along.

The Flyers won their 12th game in a row Saturday, routing George Mason 84-44 in Atlantic 10 play at UD Arena.

Makira Cook matched a career-high with 29 points to pace the Flyers, who moved to 18-3 overall and 9-0 in the A-10. The sophomore guard hit 13 of 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range. Cook scored 29 against Wright State earlier this season.

Jenna Giacone added 12 points, Brynn Shoup-Hill had 10 points and Araion Bradshaw added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Flyers stormed out to a 23-6 first-quarter lead and led 43-13 at halftime.

Dayton had 14 steals and shot 47 percent (34-of-73). George Mason shot 28 percent (16-of-58) and committed 22 turnovers.

The Flyers return to action Wednesday on the road at Saint Louis. Dayton returns home Feb. 13 vs. VCU for a noon tip at UD Arena.

