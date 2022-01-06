UIC at Wright State: What to know about today’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.5

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.3

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.3

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. F/C 7.6

Probable UIC starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Damaria Franklin 6-3 Jr. G 16.7

Zion Griffin 6-6 Jr. F 11.2

Kevin Johnson 6-0 Sr. G 11.1

Michael Doggins 6-8 Sr. F 6.5

Filip Skobalj 6-7 Fr. F 5.8

About Wright State: The Raiders finish a four-game homestand this week before leaving the Nutter Center for five straight league games. … Tanner Holden became the 35th member of the Wright State 1,000 point club when he scored 22 in Saturday’s 72-69 win over Green Bay. Holden joins fellow Wheelersburg native Drew Burleson (2003-07) in the 1,000-point club. … A big part of Holden’s success this season has been getting to the free-throw line. He has been in the top five all season in free throws made and attempted. Entering this game he has made 80 of 98 for 81.6%. He’s also shooting 51.2 percent from the field, including 42.9% from 3-point range. … While this will be Scott Nagy’s first game on the bench after missing two games because of COVID, he started being around the team from a distance at Friday’s practice and Saturday’s pregame shootaround. But he decided to watch the game from home. “I just figured it would be better for me not to be in the building. Clint (Sargent) didn’t need me looking over his shoulder because he was going to have to make the decisions. So I just went home and did my best to watch it and not watch it when it was driving me crazy.”

About UIC: The Flames haven’t played since a 61-60 victory over Northern Illinois on Dec. 19. Their other wins are over Valparaiso, Trinity Christian and Central Michigan. The Flames’ last two scheduled games against Purdue-Fort Wayne and Cleveland State were canceled. … This is the Flames’ second trip to Dayton. They lost to UD 64-54 in their season opener on Nov. 9. … Head coach Luke Yaklich was a successful high school coach in Illinois before joining the staff at Illinois State. He then worked on staffs at Michigan and Texas before returning to his home state in 2020. … Leading scorer Damaria Franklin is playing his first season for the Flames after transferring from Tennessee Tech. He has scored in double figures nine times in 11 games. … The Flames have used six different starting lineups.

Next game: The Raiders play IUPUI at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center