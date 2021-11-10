dayton-daily-news logo
X

UIC dominates final seven minutes to take halftime lead over Dayton

Zion Griffin, of Illinois-Chicago, makes a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the first half against Dayton on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Zion Griffin, of Illinois-Chicago, makes a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the first half against Dayton on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
41 minutes ago

Illinois-Chicago outscored the Dayton Flyers 19-2 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 32-25 halftime lead Tuesday at UD Arena on the opening night of the college basketball season.

Dayton led 23-13 and then saw the Flames take control with a barrage of 3-pointers. UIC made 6 of 13 3s in the half, while Dayton made 1 of 10.

Zion Griffin led UIC with 14 points and made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Dayton started the same five players as it did in the exhibition game against Cedarville: Toumani Camara; Koby Brea; R.J. Blakney; DaRon Holmes II; and Kobe Elvis.

Elijah Weaver, Mustapha Amzil and Malachi Smith were the first players off the bench, and Moulaye Sissoko also saw time in the first half.

In Other News
1
Partnership with Reds bringing baseball back to Wilberforce University
2
Wittenberg hires former NFL lineman as assistant AD
3
Ohio State football: Wilson returns to practice for Buckeyes
4
3 ways to follow the Flyers this season
5
Women’s basketball: Cook leads Dayton to season-opening win

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top