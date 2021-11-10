UIC dominates final seven minutes to take halftime lead over Dayton

Illinois-Chicago outscored the Dayton Flyers 19-2 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 32-25 halftime lead Tuesday at UD Arena on the opening night of the college basketball season.
Dayton led 23-13 and then saw the Flames take control with a barrage of 3-pointers. UIC made 6 of 13 3s in the half, while Dayton made 1 of 10.
Zion Griffin led UIC with 14 points and made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Dayton started the same five players as it did in the exhibition game against Cedarville: Toumani Camara; Koby Brea; R.J. Blakney; DaRon Holmes II; and Kobe Elvis.
Elijah Weaver, Mustapha Amzil and Malachi Smith were the first players off the bench, and Moulaye Sissoko also saw time in the first half.
