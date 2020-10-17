Unbeaten Northmont rallies for wild win over Marysville

Northmont scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes and 20 seconds to defeat visiting Marysville 48-41 in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs Friday night.
The Thunderbolts (8-0) will host Springfield in the region semifinals next Friday.
Northmont led 34-17 but fell behind 41-34 late. Cade Rice then threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Gregory with 2:20 left to tie the score.
Rice won it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Javien Brownlee with 16 seconds left.
Rice passed for 384 yards and seven TDs.