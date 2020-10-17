X

Unbeaten Northmont rallies for wild win over Marysville

Northmont's Cade Rice throws against Springfield on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Clayton. On Friday night, Rice passed for 384 yards and seven touchdowns in a 48-41 playoff win over Marysville. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Northmont scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes and 20 seconds to defeat visiting Marysville 48-41 in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs Friday night.

The Thunderbolts (8-0) will host Springfield in the region semifinals next Friday.

Northmont led 34-17 but fell behind 41-34 late. Cade Rice then threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Gregory with 2:20 left to tie the score.

Rice won it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Javien Brownlee with 16 seconds left.

Rice passed for 384 yards and seven TDs.

