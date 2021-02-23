Dayton receives variance request for 10 percent capacity at A-10 championship game

The opportunity to host that game came last week when the men’s tournament was moved up a week in March with the championship game remaining on Selection Sunday.

“I think it’s an important game for the league, andt it’s an important game for college basketball,” Sullivan said. “It’s a championship game from a successful basketball league. When the opportunity presented itself, it doesn’t take long for me to share that we think we have a first-class venue that is good at hosting basketball games at every level, and it was an easy decision on my end.”

The game will be televised by CBS, giving Dayton its first chance to showcase the renovated arena on a network television.

“Network over-the-air TV has great reach,” Sullivan said, “and it leads up to the Selection Show on CBS. That’s important to us.”

It will mean even more if the Flyers can reach the game.

“The most important thing to us more than hosting is playing,” Sullivan said. “That’s obviously our goal.”