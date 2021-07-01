NCAA gives all athletes name, image, likeness rights starting Thursday

Malachi Smith, a freshman guard the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team, shared an image on Instagram that read, “Effective tomorrow, July 1st NCAA student-athletes are now allowed to capitalize off of their Name-Image-Likeness. You can contact me on my DM or email about advertisements or other business inquiries for your brand or business.”

Several Ohio State football players also declared their intention to benefit from the new rules. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive lineman Thayer Munford both shared the same image on Instagram that ready in part, “Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc., to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business. Message me if interested.”

The new NCAA policy does come with some rules. Athletes are not allowed to appear in advertisements wearing school apparel, for example, or use phrases associated with the school. Here’s what else is prohibited.

• “NIL agreement without quid pro quo (e.g., compensation for work not performed).”

• “NIL compensation contingent upon enrollment at a particular school.”

• “Compensation for athletic participation or achievement. Athletic performance may enhance a student-athlete’s NIL value, but athletic performance may not be the “consideration” for NIL compensation.

• “Institutions providing compensation in exchange for the use of a student-athlete’s name, image or likeness.”