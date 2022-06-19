U.S. Open: Vandalia’s Greaser fires 79 in final round

Playing in his first U.S. Open, Greaser fired rounds of 72-70 to make the cut -- one of only four amateurs to survive to play the weekend. A third-round 76 and the final-round 79 left him at 17 over for the tournament.

Greaser, a rising senior who plays at the Univeristy of North Carolina, qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing as runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last summer. He also played in the Masters -- his first major championship appearance -- in April, but missed the cut.