U.S. Open: Vandalia’s Greaser fires 79 in final round

Vandalia native Austin Greaser struggled to a 9-over-par 79 on the final day of the 122nd U.S. Open on Sunday at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
Playing in his first U.S. Open, Greaser fired rounds of 72-70 to make the cut -- one of only four amateurs to survive to play the weekend. A third-round 76 and the final-round 79 left him at 17 over for the tournament.
Greaser, a rising senior who plays at the Univeristy of North Carolina, qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing as runner-up in the U.S. Amateur last summer. He also played in the Masters -- his first major championship appearance -- in April, but missed the cut.
This spring, he helped lead North Carolina to the NCAA Tournament. The Tarheels advanced to match play but lost to Pepperdine in the quarterfinals. Greaser tied for 25th in the individual competition.
Greaser will play in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
About the Author