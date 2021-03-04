Valley View hires former Bengal to lead football team after longtime coach resigns ‘in protest’

Ken Moyer

According to the school, Moyer was chosen by a committee that included former Spartan players.

“Ken has a tremendous story,” Valley View superintended Ben Richards said in a release. “He wasn’t a star player in high school, but his intensity and work ethic have brought him hard-won success both on and off the field. His commitment to excellence and to building character in his players will make him a great fit for our program.”

Skidmore resigned last month after five seasons as head coach of the Spartans. Prior to taking the helm, he was an assistant for 29 seasons.

The Spartans historically are one of the area’s top programs, having won three state championships under coach Jay Niswonger in the 1990s.

They finished third in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division last season with a mark of 3-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall.

Valley View was 43-13 under Skidmore with a league title and undefeated regular season in 2017.

“We greatly appreciate Bob’s long-term leadership of our football team as both assistant and head coach,” Richards said. “Our football program has long been a source of pride in our community and we look forward to the opportunity to continue as leaders in athletics and sportsmanship.”

The Germantown Press reported in its Feb. 11 edition that Skidmore, who is a teacher at Valley View, resigned “in protest” after the contracts of assistants Andy Keating and Butch Stidham were not renewed.

Keating was a star quarterback for Niswonger and Stidham is also the head coach of the varsity boys’ basketball team.

A petition posted to change.org calling for Skidmore and staff to be reinstated has received more than 900 signatures, and VVHS athletic director Brian Lemke confirmed to the Dayton Daily News he has subsequently resigned from that position as well as from being assistant principal.