Pair of area players invited to take part in unique NFL Scouting Combine

A pair of local offensive linemen are set to be part of the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.
The league announced this week Josh Myers, a Miamisburg graduate who started at center the past two seasons for Ohio State, and Jackson Carman, a Fairfield High School graduate who started at left tackle for Clemson the past two seasons, have been invited to take part in the combine.
Myers is among 14 Ohio State Buckeyes to be invited, joining linebackers Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Pete Werner and Justin Hilliard, quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, defensive back Shaun Wade, defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Jonathon Cooper, tight end Luke Farrell, running back Trey Sermon, kicker Blake Haubeil and punter Dru Chrisman.
Miami University will also be represented in the virtual combine by offensive lineman Tommy Doyle while four players from their Battle of the Victory Bell rival Cincinnati will also take part.
Safeties Darrick Forrest and James Wiggins, punter James Smith and offensive lineman James Hudson will represent the Bearcats.
A total of 323 players were invited to the event, which will combine local pro day workouts and virtual evaluations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine was one of the last annual sporting extravaganzas not impacted by COVID-19, the league told clubs the 2021 version will be significantly different this year following the recommendations of a special committee that included Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn.
The league reportedly informed teams Jan. 18 there will be no in-person workouts at the combine and on-campus pro days will take their place.
Ohio State’s Pro Day is scheduled for March 30 in Columbus, one day after Miami’s Pro Day in Oxford.
The league says it will work with schools to try to create some uniformity in drills and tests performed across the country and ensure that all clubs have access to video from workouts whether or not they actually send a representative.
Additionally, the league is working to develop a plan to obtain comprehensive medical information on each prospect, something that typically would be done at the combine when hundreds of players from all levels of college football get a chance to meet NFL team representatives and make an impression.
This year players are likely to go through virtual interviews by club medical staffs with testing done at medical facilities near where the prospect lives or is working out.
Teams will still have an opportunity to perform psychological assessments, but those will be done virtually.