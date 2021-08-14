Vandalia’s Greaser reaches U.S. Amateur final

Vick won the 15th and 16th holes to trim Greaser’s lead to 1-up. But Greaser won the 17th to clinch the win.

Greaser was surrounded by family and friends after the win, including twin brother Byron, who joined him for the post-match interview.

“I can’t put it into words,” Austin said. “There’s so many people here supporting me. I love them all. I’m just really glad I can share this with a lot of family adn friends.”

As a finalist, Greaser earned a spot in next year’s Masters and U.S. Open. Sunday’s winner gets in the British Open.

Greaser won the 2020 Ohio Amateur by eight shots with an 18-under-par total. He reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2019. Earlier this summer he advanced to the semifinals of the Western Amateur.

In two seasons with the Tarheels, Greaser has seven top-10 finishes and five top-five finishes. His stroke average of 71.67 is on pace to the second lowest in UNC history.

At Butler, Greaser was a two-time all-conference player in the Greater Western Ohio Conference and the player of the year.

The final will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 3-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on NBC.

Past U.S. Amateur winners include Francis Ouimet, Chick Evans, Bobby Johnson, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Deane Beman, Lanny Wadklins, Craig Stadler, Mark O’Meara, Hal Sutton, Jay Sigel, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau.