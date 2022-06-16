dayton-daily-news logo
X

Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 72 in first round of U.S. Open

Austin Greaser watches his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Greaser watches his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Sports
By
38 minutes ago

Vandalia native Austin Greaser fired a 2-over-par 72 Thursday in the first round of the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Greaser, who just completed his junior season at North Carolina, was 2 under over his first nine holes (the back nine), but came home in 4-over 39 in his first U.S. Open appearance. Adam Hadwin of Canada has the first-round lead after shooting 66.

Greaser, 21, qualified for the tournament by finishing as the U.S. Amateur runner-up last summer. He missed the cut in the Masters -- his first major championship apperance -- in April.

Greaser, who is tied for 57th, tees off at 7:51 a.m. in Friday’s second round.

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Greaser reacts after a putt on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Austin Greaser reacts after a putt on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Greaser reacts after a putt on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

In Other News
1
Cincinnati not among cities selected to host 2026 World Cup games
2
Ohio State OL coach enjoying recruiting Buckeye State
3
Xenia taps familiar face to lead athletics program
4
Recruit from Mongolia now on campus at UD
5
McCoy: Bullpen woes continue as Reds fall to Diamondbacks

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top