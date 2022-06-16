Vandalia’s Greaser shoots 72 in first round of U.S. Open

Greaser, who just completed his junior season at North Carolina, was 2 under over his first nine holes (the back nine), but came home in 4-over 39 in his first U.S. Open appearance. Adam Hadwin of Canada has the first-round lead after shooting 66.

Greaser, 21, qualified for the tournament by finishing as the U.S. Amateur runner-up last summer. He missed the cut in the Masters -- his first major championship apperance -- in April.