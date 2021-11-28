Versailles football back in state finals for first time since 2003

LONDON -- One of Ohio’s storied high school football programs is headed back to the state championship game for the first time since 2003.
Versailles beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 28-22 in a Division V state semifinal game on Saturday night at London’s Bowlus Field.
With the victory, the Tigers (14-1) advanced to face three-time defending state champion and undefeated Kirtland (15-0) in the D-V state championship game at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Kirtland beat Ottawa-Glandorf 28-6 in the other state semifinal.
Senior running back Landon Henry and senior quarterback Carson Bey each rushed for two TDs for Versailles, which is seeking its seventh state championship in school history.
Fellow Midwest Athletic Conference rivals Coldwater (Division VI) and Marion Local (Division VII) also advanced to next Saturday’s state finals.
