Versailles football back in state finals for first time since 2003

Versailles High School senior Carson Bey (left) and senior teammate Landon Henry celebrate after Bey scored a touchdown during their 28-22 victory over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in a Division V state semifinal game on Saturday at London's Bowlus Field. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Versailles High School senior Carson Bey (left) and senior teammate Landon Henry celebrate after Bey scored a touchdown during their 28-22 victory over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in a Division V state semifinal game on Saturday at London's Bowlus Field. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
12 minutes ago
Tigers top Harvest Prep in Division V semifinals

LONDON -- One of Ohio’s storied high school football programs is headed back to the state championship game for the first time since 2003.

Versailles beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 28-22 in a Division V state semifinal game on Saturday night at London’s Bowlus Field.

With the victory, the Tigers (14-1) advanced to face three-time defending state champion and undefeated Kirtland (15-0) in the D-V state championship game at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Kirtland beat Ottawa-Glandorf 28-6 in the other state semifinal.

Senior running back Landon Henry and senior quarterback Carson Bey each rushed for two TDs for Versailles, which is seeking its seventh state championship in school history.

Fellow Midwest Athletic Conference rivals Coldwater (Division VI) and Marion Local (Division VII) also advanced to next Saturday’s state finals.

Michael Cooper
