Veteran catcher, a Northern Kentucky native, signs with Reds

The 2023 season will be a homecoming for Maile, who was the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year his senior season at CovCath before he played at the University of Kentucky.

Maile said attending Reds games meant the world to him as a youngster through his high school career.

“I started going to Reds games at Riverfront Stadium when I was really, really little,” Maile said. “...I definitely grew up a Reds fan.”

Maile said he’s received a great deal of support from his family, friends and the CovCath community after reaching a deal with the Reds before Thanksgiving break.

“They were pretty ecstatic; I think that’s kind of an understatement,” Maile said of his family’s reaction. “I think the whole school has reached out to me. It’s been pretty cool. Their principal Bob Rowe texted me almost right away and said ‘Congratulations,’ how happy he was. It’s been a really, really cool 24 hours here. It’s really difficult to put into words.”

