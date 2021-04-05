Volleyball: Dayton leaves Sunday for NCAA tournament in Nebraska

Dayton plays Towson at 3:30 p.m. April 14. The game will be televised on ESPN3. If Dayton wins, it would play No. 6 seed Washington at 3:30 p.m. April 15.

All the games will take place at the Chi Health Center Arena complex, which includes a convention center and 18,000 seat stadium. The teams will enter a bubble of sorts, much like teams in the NCAA basketball tournaments in Indianapolis and San Antonio, when they arrive in Omaha.

“We’re looking at departing Sunday and then getting tested Monday and probably being quarantined Monday,” Horsmon said. “On Tuesday, if everyone is cleared after being tested again, we’ll practice, and then our match is Wednesday.”

The Flyers take a 13-match winning streak into the NCAA tournament and they won all six sets in the A-10 tournament at the Frericks Center, beating Fordham on Friday and Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday. Horsmon thinks they can play better, however.

“I think Friday we played OK,” Horsmon said, “but at this juncture of the year, we want to play our best volleyball. we played well enough to get out of that match in three. I thought we could have been a little cleaner in how we played. Saturday, we started off pretty strong. In the second set, we gave up a pretty big run that put us in a hole. I’m not sure we showed a lot of composure in that run, but I really liked how we batteld back to get ourselves back in that set and pull that out. I think that showed a lot of toughness. I’m not sure we would have been able to do that in the last couple of years. Then closing it out in the final set, it was really good.”