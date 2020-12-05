Watson, Johson lead Dayton to halftime lead vs. SMU

Ibi Watson and Chase Johnson each scored 10 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 32-27 halftime lead against Southern Methodist at UD Arena.
Dayton opened the game with a 10-4 run and then gave up a 9-0 run. It regained the advantage with a 7-0 run in less than a minute and led the rest of the half.
Dayton committed 10 turnovers, including four in a 90-second stretch late in the half, while SMU had eight turnovers.
Dayton out-rebounded SMU 20-16 and shot 44 percent from the field to SMU’s 32 percent. SMU made 1 of 10 3-pointers, while Dayton made 3 of 11.
Jordy Tshimanga had eight rebounds and four points for Dayton in the half. Jalen Crutcher had six points and three assists.