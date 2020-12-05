X

Watson, Johson lead Dayton to halftime lead vs. SMU

Dayton's Jalen Crutcher shoots against Southern Methodist's Emmanuel Bandoumel in the first half on Saturday. Dec. 5, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Jalen Crutcher shoots against Southern Methodist's Emmanuel Bandoumel in the first half on Saturday. Dec. 5, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Jablonski

Ibi Watson and Chase Johnson each scored 10 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 32-27 halftime lead against Southern Methodist at UD Arena.

Dayton opened the game with a 10-4 run and then gave up a 9-0 run. It regained the advantage with a 7-0 run in less than a minute and led the rest of the half.

Dayton committed 10 turnovers, including four in a 90-second stretch late in the half, while SMU had eight turnovers.

Dayton out-rebounded SMU 20-16 and shot 44 percent from the field to SMU’s 32 percent. SMU made 1 of 10 3-pointers, while Dayton made 3 of 11.

Jordy Tshimanga had eight rebounds and four points for Dayton in the half. Jalen Crutcher had six points and three assists.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.