X

Wayne stuns Centerville with last-minute touchdown drive

Wayne scores a touchdown during Friday night's game at Centerville. The Warriors won 28-23. Marcus Hartman/STAFF
Wayne scores a touchdown during Friday night's game at Centerville. The Warriors won 28-23. Marcus Hartman/STAFF

Sports | Updated 43 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

Wayne rallied to stun Centerville 28-23 Friday night in Centerville.

Cam Fancher’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Kinley put the Warriors on top with 14 seconds left, capping a 98-yard drive.

Wayne struck first when Ray Greene took a handoff over right tackle and raced through the Elk defense for a 54-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

The Elks answered on their next drive as Chase Harrison lofted a fade to Cameron Smith in the end zone to convert a 4th-and-10 from the 29.

The Elks went on top on a 13-yard touchdown catch by Matt Mercer, who took a short pass from Harrison and weaved his way to the end zone with 7:04 left in the second quarter.

Their lead stayed at 13-7 when a 2-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.

The Warriors answered with a long touchdown drive capped by Fancher’s 4-yard touchdown run and a PAT kick by Justin Doan that put Wayne back on top 14-13.

Centerville snatched the lead back with Jackson Courville’s 26-yard field goal as the second quarter clock expired.

Mercer and Harrison hooked up again in the third quarter, a 7-yard TD that gave the Elks a 23-14 lead with 3:32 on the clock.

Wayne wasn’t done. Fancher scored from a yard out, and Doan’s PAT kick pulled the visitors within two at 23-21 with 9:30 left.

The Elks had one last chance after the Warriors' go-ahead score but mishandled the snap on the ensuing possession.

Wayne recovered at the Centerville 20 with four seconds left and ran out the clock.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.