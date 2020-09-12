Wayne stuns Centerville with last-minute touchdown drive

Wayne rallied to stun Centerville 28-23 Friday night in Centerville.
Cam Fancher’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Kinley put the Warriors on top with 14 seconds left, capping a 98-yard drive.
Wayne struck first when Ray Greene took a handoff over right tackle and raced through the Elk defense for a 54-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
The Elks answered on their next drive as Chase Harrison lofted a fade to Cameron Smith in the end zone to convert a 4th-and-10 from the 29.
The Elks went on top on a 13-yard touchdown catch by Matt Mercer, who took a short pass from Harrison and weaved his way to the end zone with 7:04 left in the second quarter.
Their lead stayed at 13-7 when a 2-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.
The Warriors answered with a long touchdown drive capped by Fancher’s 4-yard touchdown run and a PAT kick by Justin Doan that put Wayne back on top 14-13.
Centerville snatched the lead back with Jackson Courville’s 26-yard field goal as the second quarter clock expired.
Mercer and Harrison hooked up again in the third quarter, a 7-yard TD that gave the Elks a 23-14 lead with 3:32 on the clock.
Wayne wasn’t done. Fancher scored from a yard out, and Doan’s PAT kick pulled the visitors within two at 23-21 with 9:30 left.
The Elks had one last chance after the Warriors' go-ahead score but mishandled the snap on the ensuing possession.
Wayne recovered at the Centerville 20 with four seconds left and ran out the clock.