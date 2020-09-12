Wayne stuns Centerville with last-minute touchdown drive

Their lead stayed at 13-7 when a 2-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.

The Warriors answered with a long touchdown drive capped by Fancher’s 4-yard touchdown run and a PAT kick by Justin Doan that put Wayne back on top 14-13.

Centerville snatched the lead back with Jackson Courville’s 26-yard field goal as the second quarter clock expired.

Mercer and Harrison hooked up again in the third quarter, a 7-yard TD that gave the Elks a 23-14 lead with 3:32 on the clock.

Wayne wasn’t done. Fancher scored from a yard out, and Doan’s PAT kick pulled the visitors within two at 23-21 with 9:30 left.

The Elks had one last chance after the Warriors' go-ahead score but mishandled the snap on the ensuing possession.

Wayne recovered at the Centerville 20 with four seconds left and ran out the clock.