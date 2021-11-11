Waynesville girls soccer rolls into state final

Waynesville will play in a girls soccer state final Friday for the first time.
The Spartans rolled past Winchester Eastern 5-0 on Tuesday night in Chillicothe in the Division III semifinals in their second state appearance and first since 2002.
The sixth-ranked Spartans (16-6) will face No. 8 and once-beaten Ottawa-Glandorf at 7 p.m. Friday at Lower.com Field in Columbus. O-G defeated Doylestown Chippewa 1-0 in the other semifinal. The Titans’ only previous state appearance came in 2014 when they lost in the final to Hamilton Badin.
Freshman Baylee Williams scored two goals for the Spartans, and Samantha Erbach, the team’s top scorer this season, had a goal and two assists. Allison Freese and Jillian Layne scored a goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Gracyn Amrstrong made four saves.
