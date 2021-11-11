Waynesville girls soccer rolls into state final

The Spartans rolled past Winchester Eastern 5-0 on Tuesday night in Chillicothe in the Division III semifinals in their second state appearance and first since 2002.

The sixth-ranked Spartans (16-6) will face No. 8 and once-beaten Ottawa-Glandorf at 7 p.m. Friday at Lower.com Field in Columbus. O-G defeated Doylestown Chippewa 1-0 in the other semifinal. The Titans’ only previous state appearance came in 2014 when they lost in the final to Hamilton Badin.