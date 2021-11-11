dayton-daily-news logo
X

Waynesville girls soccer rolls into state final

The Waynesville girls soccer team pictured after winning the Division III regional championship on Saturday. The Spartans will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday night. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The Waynesville girls soccer team pictured after winning the Division III regional championship on Saturday. The Spartans will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday night. CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago
Spartans beat Winchester Eastern 5-0 in state semifinals

Waynesville will play in a girls soccer state final Friday for the first time.

The Spartans rolled past Winchester Eastern 5-0 on Tuesday night in Chillicothe in the Division III semifinals in their second state appearance and first since 2002.

The sixth-ranked Spartans (16-6) will face No. 8 and once-beaten Ottawa-Glandorf at 7 p.m. Friday at Lower.com Field in Columbus. O-G defeated Doylestown Chippewa 1-0 in the other semifinal. The Titans’ only previous state appearance came in 2014 when they lost in the final to Hamilton Badin.

Freshman Baylee Williams scored two goals for the Spartans, and Samantha Erbach, the team’s top scorer this season, had a goal and two assists. Allison Freese and Jillian Layne scored a goal apiece.

Goalkeeper Gracyn Amrstrong made four saves.

In Other News
1
‘Variety of guys’ needed to fill special teams roles of injured Wilson
2
Centerville boys soccer advances to state championship game
3
St. Henry chasing eighth state volleyball championship
4
Archdeacon: ‘The crowd made it impossible for us to lose’
5
Ohio State football: Coaches evaluating run game options

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top