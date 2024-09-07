Week 3 Roundup: Xenia standout scores 7 TDs in win over Sidney; Northmont, Beavercreek, Eaton notch wins

Explore High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard

White, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior, became the school leader for both touchdowns and rushing yards in a game.

The previous record of touchdowns in a game (six) was held by Ted Detty since 1952. Sincere Wells set the previous record for yards in a game (285) in 2018.

Xenia improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Miami Valley League. Sidney dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference.

OTHER GAMES

Northmont 15, Withrow 14: Brady Lupton ran in a fourth-quarter touchdown and Northmont converted the two-point conversion to pick up its first win of the season. Calilien Grant also had a rushing TD for the Bolts.

Beavercreek 48, Thurgood Marshall 0: Dana Johnson-Dennis scored twice on touchdown runs and also hauled in a TD pass from Calvin Svoboda. Zane Piatt tacked on two scoring runs and Kelvin Keys had a punt return touchdown.

Lawrence North (Ind.) 45, Wayne 21: Isaiah Thompson recorded 179 rushing yards with one touchdown and Jussiah Williams-West returned an interception for a score for Wayne, but Lawrence North pulled awayin the second half.

Carmel (Ind.) 44, Centerville 23: Parker Johnson ran for a touchdown, Shane Cole threw a TD to Quincy Capogna and Leland Gantz knocked home three field goals for the Elks.

La Salle 18, Fairmont 12: Logan Doty scored on a 10-yard run and Max Gehring knocked in a pair of field goals for Fairmont.

Middletown 16, Colerain 10: Kasaun Graham put Middletown on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Maxmillian Johnson returned a punt for a TD in the fourth quarter to help the Middies stay undefeated.

Fairfield 56, Sycamore 13: Tyler George had 193 yards rushing with four touchdowns and Steven Bryant added two rushing TDs for Fairfield.

Princeton 14, Lakota West 6: Kofi Adubofuor booted two field goals but Princeton scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Lakota West.

Fairborn 42, West Carrollton 6: Zyaire Cavitt paced Fairborn with 144 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Cameron Faircloth tacked on two rushing TDs and Caden Blakley had one rushing score.

Piqua 24, Stebbins 13: Jericho Burns racked up 192 rushing yards with two second-half touchdowns for Piqua. Caiden Thomas also connected on a TD with Rayshawn Garrett. Devin McCormick threw for a score and ran for another for Stebbins.

Eaton 28, Talawanda 7: Aaron Rogers connected on a pair of touchdown throws to Conner Bach and Cordis Berard and Brycen Simpson each had a TD run for unbeaten Eaton.

Brookville 33, Graham 0: D.J. Moore rushed for two touchdowns to lead Brookville. Walt Adams, Jayden Resor and Bayne Boston each added one rushing TD apiece.

Tri-County North 21, Bradford 18: Franklin Filburn scored two touchdowns and head coach Steve Boozier picked up his first victory in his second stint as TCN’s coach.

Preble Shawnee 39, National Trail 6: Brody Morton tossed two touchdowns and ran in a third to pace Preble Shawnee. Isaac Blankenship added a pair of rushing TDs.

Marion Local 42, St. Henry 9: Marion Local pulled away from a close game at the half for its 51st consecutive victory.