Week 4 Roundup: Centerville, Brookville move to 4-0; Ruzzo leads ‘Boro; Fairborn wins thriller; Marion Local wins 20th straight

Fairborn 36, Greenville 35: J.T. Smith scored his fourth touchdown of the night with 39 seconds to play and then ran in the two-point conversion to give Fairborn the win. Smith threw for 131 yards with one TD and tacked on 141 yards rushing with three scores. Brock Short rumbled for 187 yards with five touchdowns to lead Greenville.

Troy 17, Stebbins 7: Jahari Ward and Nick Kawecki each ran for a touchdown in the first half to give Troy an early lead and Cameron Stoltz capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal in the second half. Logan Ullery bolstered the Troy defense, hauling in three interceptions on the night.

Brookville 36, Monroe 22: Tim Davis scored the final two touchdowns for Brookville (4-0) to help hold off a Monroe rally. Davis finished with 135 yards on 19 carries. Kory Davis, Eli Shockley and Grady Lamb also had rushing TDs.

Franklin 34, Carlisle 18: Tressell Gibson ran for two touchdowns, Rylan Monk and Brody Whaley added a TD run apiece and Brayden Isaacs returned an interception for a score for Franklin.

Greeneview 52, Fairbanks 20: Cole DeHaven scrambled for 132 yards with three touchdowns to lead Greeneview. Carter Williams added a TD catch from Alex Horney and a punt return score.

Marion Local 54, Delphos St. John’s 0: The win marked the 20th consecutive victory for Marion Local.

New Bremen 14, Versailles 7: New Bremen snapped a 16-game win streak for Versailles.

Springfield Shawnee 49, Indian Lake 0: R.J. Griffin tossed three touchdowns and Max Guyer ran for three more to pace Shawnee. T.J. Meeks hauled in a pair of TD passes, Zion Crowe caught one and Connar Earles had a scoring run.