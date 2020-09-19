Week 4 Roundup: Wayne wins big; Fairmont, Oakwood notch first wins of season

Butler 17, Greenville 6: Jalen Applegarth returned a fumble recovery 67 yards for a touchdown and Cason Bennett caught a three-yard TD pass from Luke Mitchell to lead Butler to its first victory. Hayden Bush had a 5-yard scoring run for Greenville.

Oakwood 25, Northridge 14: Adam Polacko had a 2-yard TD run and Cade Zonin returned an interception 25 yards for a score to spur Oakwood (1-3) in the final quarter. Kavonte Turpin and Ta’Ron Hill each had a rushing score for Northridge.

Waynesville 48, Dixie 14: Jake Amburgy passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing TD to pace Waynesville. Zane Blasidell added three catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Waynesville moved to 3-1. Dixie dropped to 1-3.

Graham 48, Urbana 14: Brady King finished 10-of-21 for 282 yards with four touchdowns, Zack Vanscoy tallied five catches for 205 yards with two touchdowns and Jason Howard added 138 rushing yards and two scores to pace Graham. Graham moved to 4-0; Urbana dropped to 0-4.

Mechanicsburg 40, Northeastern 7: Aaron Conley completed 19 of 29 passed for a school record 303 yards and four touchdowns. Keith Bebout hauled in five catches for 160 yards with two scores and Danny Mascadri and Hayden Delong each had a TD catch. 'Burg improved to 4-0; Northeastern fell to 1-3.

West Jefferson 44, West Liberty-Salem 20: Tyler Buescher threw for 389 yards with four touchdowns to lead West Jefferson. Christian Griffith threw a TD and ran in another and Nick Burden added a kickoff return for a score in a losing effort for WLS.

Arcanum 42, National Trail 25: Bryce Schondelmyer rushed for two scores and threw four touchdowns in leading Arcanum.

Tri-County North 25, Miami East 14: TCN ended a five-game losing skid to Miami East with the win.

Coldwater 24, New Bremen 7: Myles Blasingame tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran in a third to help Coldwater improve to 4-0.

Minster 10, Delphos St. John’s 7: Minster drilled a 30-yard field goal as time expired for the win.