Week 6 Roundup: Fairmont, Centerville, Wayne pick up GWOC wins; Troy tops Piqua; Xenia moves to 6-0

Brock Baker tacked on a rushing score and Fairmont piled up 333 yards of offense, all on the ground.

Skyler Slifer led the defensive effort with six tackles, including two for loss. Kolby Wallace tallied five tackles.

The win bumped Fairmont to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Miamisburg dropped to 1-5 and 0-3.

OTHER GAMES

Centerville 48, Beavercreek 13: Parker Johnson ran for three touchdowns and Shane Cole tossed two TDs and ran for another for Centerville, which scored 41 points in the second quarter. Mason Keeley highlighted the Centerville defensive effort with a scoop and score.

Wayne 30, Northmont 14: Tyrell Lewis connected on a pair of touchdown throws to Jamier Averette-Brown to lead Wayne. Isaiah Thompson added 137 rushing yards with a TD and Aden Vaughn returned a punt 80 yards for a score. Chris Pryor tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns for Northmont.

Troy 21, Piqua 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick scrambled for 125 yards with two touchdowns and Dakota Manson put the game out of reach for Troy with a fourth-quarter TD run. With the win Troy retained the Traditions Trophy and pulled ahead 68-66-7 in the all-time series.

Xenia 43, Fairborn 7: Deaunte White scored four touchdowns and ran past the 1,000 yard rushing mark on the season to lead undefeated Xenia. Gavin McManus also threw a pair of TD passes to Trimonde Henry.

Sidney 43, Greenville 6: Ethan New paced Sidney, throwing touchdowns to Isaiah Foster and Joelon Lyons to go with three rushing TDs. Lyons and Julius Spradling also each recorded a rushing score.

Northwestern 22, Ben Logan 0: Xander Stacey and Luke Fissel each recovered fumbles for touchdowns and Elijah Keplinger had a rushing TD to pace Northwestern.

Indian Lake 13, Graham 7, OT: Noah Shirk ran in the game-winning score from one yard out in overtime to give Indian Lake the win. Gage Stull had a rushing TD for Graham.

Waynesville 31, Ross 14: Caleb Sullivan tossed two touchdowns, both to Trenton Davis, and added a 47-yard TD run for Waynesville. Emory Severance ran for a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Ross.

Northridge 24, Covington 0: Deonte Smith put Northridge on the board with a first-quarter pick six and Teon Hill tacked on two TD runs, including a 67-yard breakaway score.

Preble Shawnee 35, Mississinawa Valley 0: Brody Lynch became Preble Shawnee’s career leader in tackles in the win.

Mechanicsburg 18, West Jefferson 7: Conley Bogard tossed two touchdowns and ran in a third to lead Mechanicsburg. Austin Haynes and Chris Ritchie each hauled in a TD pass.

Marion Local 48, Versailles 0: Unbeaten Marion Local extended its winning streak to 54 games and recorded its third shutout of the season.

Coldwater 48, Parkway 0: Unbeaten Coldwater limited Parkway to just 38 yards of offense.

Minster 12, St. Henry 7: Minster scored with 18 seconds to play to avoid an upset.

Stebbins 48, West Carrollton 20: Devin McCormick and Andre McConnell each accounted for three touchdowns to pace Stebbins in a Thursday game. Deeno Johnson tacked on a punt return for a TD.

Bradford 27, Dixie 10: Owen Canan threw for 198 yards with one touchdown to go with 155 rushing yards and two TDs and Bradford picked up its first win on Thursday.